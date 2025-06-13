Insider Purchase: Director at $FFIN Buys 5,000 Shares

Michael B. Denny, a director at $FFIN, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $180,100. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 108,708 shares of this class of $FFIN stock.

$FFIN Insider Trading Activity

$FFIN insiders have traded $FFIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHNNY TROTTER purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $210,719

MICHAEL B. DENNY has made 2 purchases buying 5,550 shares for an estimated $198,481 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT CLARK JR NICKLES has made 2 purchases buying 1,041 shares for an estimated $37,271 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MURRAY HAMILTON EDWARDS purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,515

$FFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $FFIN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

