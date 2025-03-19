Insider Purchase: Director at $FEIM Buys 1,582 Shares

Russell M Sarachek, a director at $FEIM, bought 1,582 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $24,710. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 461,619 shares of this class of $FEIM stock.

$FEIM Insider Trading Activity

$FEIM insiders have traded $FEIM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FEIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL M SARACHEK purchased 1,582 shares for an estimated $24,710

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FEIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $FEIM stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.