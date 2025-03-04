Insider Purchase: Director at $FANG Buys 2,000 Shares

Frank D. Tsuru, a director at $FANG, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $313,019. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 53.6%. Following this trade, they now own 5,730 shares of this class of $FANG stock.
$FANG Insider Trading Activity
$FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LYNDAL GRETH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,212,830 shares for an estimated $2,313,665,629.
- STEVEN E WEST purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $975,960
- HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $653,928
- TRAVIS D. STICE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $517,536
- ROBERT K REEVES purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $509,760
- FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019
- MARK LAWRENCE PLAUMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,390 shares for an estimated $251,590.
$FANG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of $FANG stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 3,894,585 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,049,860
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,653,864 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,782,539
- FMR LLC removed 2,147,621 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,844,748
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,389,500 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,641,785
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,356,801 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,284,707
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,130,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,192,940
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,078,946 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,763,723
$FANG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/15, 09/10.
