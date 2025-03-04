Insider Purchase: Director at $FANG Buys 2,000 Shares

Frank D. Tsuru, a director at $FANG, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $313,019. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 53.6%. Following this trade, they now own 5,730 shares of this class of $FANG stock.

$FANG Insider Trading Activity

$FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNDAL GRETH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,212,830 shares for an estimated $2,313,665,629 .

. STEVEN E WEST purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $975,960

HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $653,928

TRAVIS D. STICE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $517,536

ROBERT K REEVES purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $509,760

FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019

MARK LAWRENCE PLAUMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,390 shares for an estimated $251,590.

$FANG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of $FANG stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FANG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/15, 09/10.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

