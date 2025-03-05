Insider Purchase: Director at $EVH Buys 5,000 Shares

Brendan B Springstubb, a director at $EVH, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $43,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 73.1%. Following this trade, they now own 11,842 shares of this class of $EVH stock.
$EVH Insider Trading Activity
$EVH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $43,750
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $EVH stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 5,225,001 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,781,261
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,937,665 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,548,731
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,600,000 shares (+185.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,250,000
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,244,641 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,252,211
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,158,964 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,288,345
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,726,255 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,420,368
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 1,665,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,732,543
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.