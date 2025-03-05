Insider Purchase: Director at $EVH Buys 5,000 Shares

Brendan B Springstubb, a director at $EVH, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $43,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 73.1%. Following this trade, they now own 11,842 shares of this class of $EVH stock.

$EVH Insider Trading Activity

$EVH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $43,750

$EVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $EVH stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

