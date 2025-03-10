Insider Purchase: Director at $EVH Buys 2,735 Shares

Diane Holder, a director at $EVH, bought 2,735 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $25,517. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.0%. Following this trade, they now own 70,584 shares of this class of $EVH stock.

$EVH Insider Trading Activity

$EVH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SETH BLACKLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,225 shares for an estimated $497,577

RICHARD M JELINEK has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $273,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $182,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIM KECK purchased 10,540 shares for an estimated $99,497

PETER J GRUA purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470

DANIEL JOSEPH MCCARTHY (PRESIDENT) purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470

RUSSELL MONROE GLASS purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $50,058

DIANE HOLDER purchased 2,735 shares for an estimated $25,517

CRAIG A. BARBAROSH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,620

$EVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $EVH stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

