Insider Purchase: Director at $EVH Buys 11,040 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

PETER J GRUA, a director at $EVH, bought 11,040 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $99,470. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 143.2%. Following this trade, they now own 18,749 shares of this class of $EVH stock.

$EVH Insider Trading Activity

$EVH insiders have traded $EVH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SETH BLACKLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,225 shares for an estimated $497,577
  • BRENDAN B SPRINGSTUBB has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $182,800 and 0 sales.
  • KIM KECK purchased 10,540 shares for an estimated $99,497
  • PETER J GRUA purchased 11,040 shares for an estimated $99,470
  • RUSSELL MONROE GLASS purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $50,058
  • CRAIG A. BARBAROSH purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,620

$EVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $EVH stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

