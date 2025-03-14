Insider Purchase: Director at $ETST Buys 100,000 Shares

Yovan Arturo Sanchez, a director at $ETST, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $12,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.6%. Following this trade, they now own 1,606,151 shares of this class of $ETST stock.

$ETST Insider Trading Activity

$ETST insiders have traded $ETST stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 39 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIORGIO R. SAUMAT (CEO) has made 22 purchases buying 1,339,816 shares for an estimated $243,560 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YOVAN ARTURO SANCHEZ has made 7 purchases buying 606,151 shares for an estimated $85,338 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFF P. H. CAZEAU has made 5 purchases buying 222,846 shares for an estimated $29,975 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIO GUILLERMO TABRAUE (COO) has made 2 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $10,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNESTO L FLORES (CFO) purchased 43,478 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHRISTOPHER ALAN ROSE (CTO) has made 2 purchases buying 31,500 shares for an estimated $4,935 and 0 sales.

