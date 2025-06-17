Insider Purchase: Director at $ET Buys 25,892 Shares

James Richard Perry, a director at $ET, bought 25,892 shares of the company on 11-06-2023 for an estimated $350,059. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 25,892 shares of this class of $ET stock.

$ET Insider Trading Activity

$ET insiders have traded $ET stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES RICHARD PERRY sold 1,369 shares for an estimated $25,299

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 584 institutional investors add shares of $ET stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ET stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/19 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 03/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.