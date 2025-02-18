Insider Purchase: Director at $ESOA Buys 21,000 Shares

Mark Prince, a director at $ESOA, bought 21,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $230,160. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 26.6%. Following this trade, they now own 100,071 shares of this class of $ESOA stock.

$ESOA Insider Trading Activity

$ESOA insiders have traded $ESOA stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARSHALL T REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 128,930 shares for an estimated $1,592,438 .

. JACK M REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $517,500 .

. SAMUEL G KAPOURALES sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $505,000

FRANK S LUCENTE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,800 shares for an estimated $231,440 .

. MARK PRINCE purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $230,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $ESOA stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.