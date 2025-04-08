Insider Purchase: Director at $EP Buys 76 Shares

Phil E Mulacek, a director at $EP, bought 76 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $383. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 5,217,180 shares of this class of $EP stock.
$EP Insider Trading Activity
$EP insiders have traded $EP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHIL E MULACEK has made 2 purchases buying 2,400 shares for an estimated $12,282 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $EP stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 529,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,022,930
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 106,150 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $806,740
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 41,319 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,024
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 33,391 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,771
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 30,839 shares (+126.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,376
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 26,572 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,947
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 13,462 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,311
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.