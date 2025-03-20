Insider Purchase: Director at $EONR Buys 24,429 Shares

Joseph V Sr Salvucci, a director at $EONR, bought 24,429 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $12,944. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,315,750 shares of this class of $EONR stock.

$EONR Insider Trading Activity

$EONR insiders have traded $EONR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EONR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROYALTY, LLC POGO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,501,022 shares for an estimated $2,354,356 .

. DANTE CARAVAGGIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 111,000 shares for an estimated $120,714 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH V SR SALVUCCI has made 9 purchases buying 142,388 shares for an estimated $72,558 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK WILLIAMS (VP of Finance and Admin) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

BYRON BLOUNT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $5,024

MITCHELL TROTTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,213 shares for an estimated $4,448

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.