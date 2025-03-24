Insider Purchase: Director at $emyb Buys 656 Shares

Bernard M Lesavoy, a director at $emyb, bought 656 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $10,325. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 91.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,370 shares of this class of $emyb stock.

$emyb Insider Trading Activity

$emyb insiders have traded $emyb stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $emyb stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PITTMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,249 shares for an estimated $326,333 .

. FRANK III BANKO has made 2 purchases buying 5,599 shares for an estimated $89,313 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID M JR LOBACH (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 4,363 shares for an estimated $71,010 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATTI GATES SMITH sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $49,500

BERNARD M LESAVOY has made 4 purchases buying 2,907 shares for an estimated $46,708 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN T YURCONIC purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $33,000

DIANE MARIA CUNNINGHAM (Senior Executive Vice Presiden) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $33,000

MICHAEL B MACY (EVP, CLO Business Banking) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,500

LYNNE MARIE NEEL (Sr. Executive Vice President) purchased 759 shares for an estimated $12,523

