Insider Purchase: Director at $EMBC Buys 13,000 Shares

David F Melcher, a director at $EMBC, bought 13,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $177,646. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.4%. Following this trade, they now own 76,681 shares of this class of $EMBC stock.

$EMBC Insider Trading Activity

$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.