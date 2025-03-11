Insider Purchase: Director at $ELAN Buys 10,000 Shares

Lawrence Erik Kurzius, a director at $ELAN, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $102,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.9%. Following this trade, they now own 111,459 shares of this class of $ELAN stock.

$ELAN Insider Trading Activity

$ELAN insiders have traded $ELAN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R DAVID HOOVER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $272,557

LAWRENCE ERIK KURZIUS has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $211,000 and 0 sales.

$ELAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $ELAN stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

