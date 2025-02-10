Insider Purchase: Director at $EFSI Buys 781 Shares

JOHN R MILLESON, a director at $EFSI, bought 781 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $24,992. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 143,783 shares of this class of $EFSI stock.

$EFSI Insider Trading Activity

$EFSI insiders have traded $EFSI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARY R CLAYTOR purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $100,000

BRANDON CRAIG LOREY (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,343 shares for an estimated $74,976

JOHN R MILLESON purchased 781 shares for an estimated $24,992

DOUGLAS CLAY RINKER purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984

AARON M POFFINBERGER (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984

EDWARD III HILL purchased 300 shares for an estimated $9,600

JAMES S II GEORGE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200

JOHN D JR STOKELY purchased 78 shares for an estimated $2,496

DEBRA L PURRINGTON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 62 shares for an estimated $1,984

