Insider Purchase: Director at $EFSI Buys 1,000 Shares

EDWARD III HILL, a director at $EFSI, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $29,932. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 34.5%. Following this trade, they now own 3,900 shares of this class of $EFSI stock.

$EFSI Insider Trading Activity

$EFSI insiders have traded $EFSI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT M HAMBERGER has made 3 purchases buying 6,620 shares for an estimated $210,220 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARY R CLAYTOR purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $100,000

BRANDON CRAIG LOREY (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,343 shares for an estimated $74,976

TODD A BRAITHWAITE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 1,249 shares for an estimated $39,968

EDWARD III HILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $39,532 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS T GILPIN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $32,000

JOHN R MILLESON purchased 781 shares for an estimated $24,992

MARIANNE SCHMIDT (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 31 shares for an estimated $992 and 1 sale selling 447 shares for an estimated $14,442 .

and 1 sale selling 447 shares for an estimated . TATIANA C MATTHEWS purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984

AARON M POFFINBERGER (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984

JOSEPH T ZMITROVICH (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984

DOUGLAS CLAY RINKER purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984

NICHOLAS PETER SMITH (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 156 shares for an estimated $4,992

KALEY ANN CROSEN (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200

JAMES S II GEORGE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200

KATHLEEN J CHAPPELL (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200

ROBERT W JR SMALLEY purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200

JOHN D JR STOKELY purchased 78 shares for an estimated $2,496

DEBRA L PURRINGTON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 62 shares for an estimated $1,984

KATHLEEN S CROSON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 31 shares for an estimated $992

MARY BRUCE GLAIZE purchased 31 shares for an estimated $992

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EFSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $EFSI stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.