Insider Purchase: Director at $EFSI Buys 1,000 Shares

EDWARD III HILL, a director at $EFSI, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $29,932. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 34.5%. Following this trade, they now own 3,900 shares of this class of $EFSI stock.
$EFSI Insider Trading Activity
$EFSI insiders have traded $EFSI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT M HAMBERGER has made 3 purchases buying 6,620 shares for an estimated $210,220 and 0 sales.
- CARY R CLAYTOR purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $100,000
- BRANDON CRAIG LOREY (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,343 shares for an estimated $74,976
- TODD A BRAITHWAITE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 1,249 shares for an estimated $39,968
- EDWARD III HILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $39,532 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS T GILPIN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $32,000
- JOHN R MILLESON purchased 781 shares for an estimated $24,992
- MARIANNE SCHMIDT (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 31 shares for an estimated $992 and 1 sale selling 447 shares for an estimated $14,442.
- TATIANA C MATTHEWS purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- AARON M POFFINBERGER (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- JOSEPH T ZMITROVICH (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- DOUGLAS CLAY RINKER purchased 312 shares for an estimated $9,984
- NICHOLAS PETER SMITH (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 156 shares for an estimated $4,992
- KALEY ANN CROSEN (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- JAMES S II GEORGE (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- KATHLEEN J CHAPPELL (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- ROBERT W JR SMALLEY purchased 100 shares for an estimated $3,200
- JOHN D JR STOKELY purchased 78 shares for an estimated $2,496
- DEBRA L PURRINGTON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 62 shares for an estimated $1,984
- KATHLEEN S CROSON (EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 31 shares for an estimated $992
- MARY BRUCE GLAIZE purchased 31 shares for an estimated $992
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EFSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $EFSI stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 335,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,006,553
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 271,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,898,025
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 239,537 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,854,418
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 213,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,008,305
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,558,000
- EJF CAPITAL LLC added 158,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,194,427
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 99,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,275,229
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.