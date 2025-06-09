Insider Purchase: Director at $EFSC Buys 8 Shares

Michael E Finn, a director at $EFSC, bought 8 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $418. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8 shares of this class of $EFSC stock.
$EFSC Insider Trading Activity
$EFSC insiders have traded $EFSC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES BRIAN LALLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,295 shares for an estimated $402,161.
- JAMES M HAVEL sold 5,525 shares for an estimated $323,046
- MICHAEL E FINN has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $78,748 and 0 sales.
$EFSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $EFSC stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 38,992,127 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,095,436,904
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,326,514 shares (+1753.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,286,862
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 630,155 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,864,529
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 225,369 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,111,330
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 170,318 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,152,889
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 110,064 shares (+523.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,914,839
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 107,996 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,090,974
