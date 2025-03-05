Insider Purchase: Director at $ECPG Buys 40,000 Shares

Ashwini Gupta, a director at $ECPG, bought 40,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $1,404,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 70.3%. Following this trade, they now own 96,909 shares of this class of $ECPG stock.
$ECPG Insider Trading Activity
$ECPG insiders have traded $ECPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ASHWINI GUPTA purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,404,000
- ASHISH MASIH (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $702,800
- LAURA OLLE sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $65,874
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ECPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ECPG stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NO STREET GP LP removed 364,302 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,402,706
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 327,637 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,651,219
- UBS GROUP AG added 268,790 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,840,098
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 215,423 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,290,756
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 134,309 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,415,940
- PROSPECT CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 116,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,483,320
- BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 113,785 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,435,509
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.