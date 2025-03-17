Insider Purchase: Director at $ECOR Buys 6,000 Shares

Thomas J. Errico, a director at $ECOR, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $48,585. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 256,401 shares of this class of $ECOR stock.

$ECOR Insider Trading Activity

$ECOR insiders have traded $ECOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. ERRICO purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $48,585

$ECOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $ECOR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ECOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

