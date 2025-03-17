Insider Purchase: Director at $ECOR Buys 6,000 Shares

Thomas J. Errico, a director at $ECOR, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $48,585. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 256,401 shares of this class of $ECOR stock.
$ECOR Insider Trading Activity
$ECOR insiders have traded $ECOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J. ERRICO purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $48,585
$ECOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $ECOR stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 346,961 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,624,237
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,800 shares (+80.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $953,148
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 26,997 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $437,621
- STATE STREET CORP added 24,600 shares (+210.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,766
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 23,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,627
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,776 shares (+196.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,198
- PFG INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 18,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,812
$ECOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
