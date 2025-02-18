Insider Purchase: Director at $ECL Buys 400 Shares

David MacLennan, a director at $ECL, bought 400 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $105,805. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 18,767 shares of this class of $ECL stock.

$ECL Insider Trading Activity

$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129 .

. CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192 .

. MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572

ARTHUR J HIGGINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,800 shares for an estimated $973,112 .

. GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 3,811 shares for an estimated $950,196

NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 2,652 shares for an estimated $648,400

VICTORIA REICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $550,000 .

. BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563

DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 400 shares for an estimated $105,805

$ECL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 643 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

