Insider Purchase: Director at $ECG Buys 1,050 Shares

ROCCA MICHAEL DELLA, a director at $ECG, bought 1,050 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $49,943. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 107.5%. Following this trade, they now own 2,027 shares of this class of $ECG stock.

$ECG Insider Trading Activity

$ECG insiders have traded $ECG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

