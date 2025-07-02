Insider Purchase: Director at $DSCRX Buys 10,880 Shares

John T Kelly-Jones, a director at $DSCRX, bought 10,880 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $114,784. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,880 shares of this class of $DSCRX stock.

$DSCRX Insider Trading Activity

$DSCRX insiders have traded $DSCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T KELLY-JONES purchased 10,880 shares for an estimated $114,789

