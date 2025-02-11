Insider Purchase: Director at $DOW Buys 675 Shares

Debra L. Dial, a director at $DOW, bought 675 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $26,196. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,700 shares of this class of $DOW stock.

$DOW Insider Trading Activity

$DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R FITTERLING (Chair and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 25,600 shares for an estimated $1,062,155 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GAURDIE E. JR. BANISTER purchased 7,339 shares for an estimated $299,932

RICHARD K DAVIS purchased 6,025 shares for an estimated $249,730

DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196

$DOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $DOW stock to their portfolio, and 923 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

