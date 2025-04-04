Insider Purchase: Director at $DOMO Buys 120,000 Shares

Daniel David III Daniel, a director at $DOMO, bought 120,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $772,452. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 18.1%. Following this trade, they now own 781,400 shares of this class of $DOMO stock.
$DOMO Insider Trading Activity
$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452
- JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) purchased 77,300 shares for an estimated $502,171
- DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855
$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,182,018 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,448,687
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 441,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,125,154
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 282,943 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,003,236
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 224,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,586,061
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 213,849 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,514,050
- CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 212,910 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,402
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 164,459 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,164,369
$DOMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $8.5 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025
