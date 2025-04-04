Insider Purchase: Director at $DOMO Buys 120,000 Shares

Daniel David III Daniel, a director at $DOMO, bought 120,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $772,452. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 18.1%. Following this trade, they now own 781,400 shares of this class of $DOMO stock.

$DOMO Insider Trading Activity

$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452

JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) purchased 77,300 shares for an estimated $502,171

DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855

$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DOMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $8.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

