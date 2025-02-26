Insider Purchase: Director at $DINO Buys 5,000 Shares

FRANKLIN MYERS, a director at $DINO, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $178,314. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 154,065 shares of this class of $DINO stock.

$DINO Insider Trading Activity

$DINO insiders have traded $DINO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DINO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATANAS H ATANASOV (EVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $509,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANKLIN MYERS has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,089 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R CRAIG KNOCKE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $180,745

TIMOTHY GO (CEO and President) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,922

$DINO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $DINO stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

