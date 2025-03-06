Insider Purchase: Director at $DHIL Buys 500 Shares

Richard Scott Cooley, a director at $DHIL, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $73,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.2%. Following this trade, they now own 10,159 shares of this class of $DHIL stock.

$DHIL Insider Trading Activity

$DHIL insiders have traded $DHIL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES F JR LAIRD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,035,280 .

. RICHARD SCOTT COOLEY has made 3 purchases buying 1,772 shares for an estimated $264,418 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAULA R MEYER sold 300 shares for an estimated $50,700

PIERRE NICOLE RENEE ST. sold 300 shares for an estimated $50,100

L'QUENTUS THOMAS sold 250 shares for an estimated $40,410

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DHIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $DHIL stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.