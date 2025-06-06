Insider Purchase: Director at $DECK Buys 1,825 Shares

Cindy L Davis, a director at $DECK, bought 1,825 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $200,319. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.8%. Following this trade, they now own 13,340 shares of this class of $DECK stock.
$DECK Insider Trading Activity
$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,470,966.
- CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) sold 14,274 shares for an estimated $2,973,845
- ANGELA OGBECHIE (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,244 shares for an estimated $648,675.
- MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.
$DECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 1,625,641 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,762,920
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,327,472 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,424,644
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,108,516 shares (+1998.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,943,173
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 954,438 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,715,712
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 789,459 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,269,410
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 699,297 shares (+3229.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,188,397
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 627,918 shares (+4770.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,207,511
$DECK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DECK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$DECK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
$DECK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025
- JESALYN Wong from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/23/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/23/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $169.0 on 05/23/2025
- Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $150.0 on 05/21/2025
