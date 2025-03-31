Insider Purchase: Director at $DAKT Buys 4,200 Shares

Andrew David Siegel, a director at $DAKT, bought 4,200 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $49,560. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.4%. Following this trade, they now own 40,946 shares of this class of $DAKT stock.

$DAKT Insider Trading Activity

$DAKT insiders have traded $DAKT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,215 .

. SANJIT BISWAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,174 .

. MATTHEW JOHN KURTENBACH (VP of Manufacturing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,107 shares for an estimated $269,025 .

. REECE A KURTENBACH (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $150,920

ANDREW DAVID SIEGEL has made 2 purchases buying 7,200 shares for an estimated $85,140 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN PATRICK FRIEL sold 2,244 shares for an estimated $40,766

$DAKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $DAKT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

