Insider Purchase: Director at $D Buys 475 Shares

Vanessa Allen Sutherland, a director at $D, bought 475 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $25,654. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 475 shares of this class of $D stock.

$D Insider Trading Activity

$D insiders have traded $D stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VANESSA ALLEN SUTHERLAND purchased 475 shares for an estimated $25,654

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$D Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $D stock to their portfolio, and 697 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$D Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $D stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

on 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 11/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$D Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $D in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $D, check out Quiver Quantitative's $D forecast page.

$D Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $D recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $D in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 09/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.