Insider Purchase: Director at $CZR Buys 1,850 Shares

DAVID P TOMICK, a director at $CZR, bought 1,850 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $61,716. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.2%. Following this trade, they now own 37,392 shares of this class of $CZR stock.

$CZR Insider Trading Activity

$CZR insiders have traded $CZR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P TOMICK purchased 1,850 shares for an estimated $61,716

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CZR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $CZR stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.