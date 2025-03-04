Insider Purchase: Director at $CZR Buys 1,850 Shares

DAVID P TOMICK, a director at $CZR, bought 1,850 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $61,716. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.2%. Following this trade, they now own 37,392 shares of this class of $CZR stock.
$CZR Insider Trading Activity
$CZR insiders have traded $CZR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID P TOMICK purchased 1,850 shares for an estimated $61,716
$CZR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $CZR stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 5,507,358 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,055,904
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 4,920,384 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,439,233
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,555,876 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,417,375
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,448,419 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,826,162
- NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,866,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,025,441 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,690,238
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,882,728 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,920,769
