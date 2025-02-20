Insider Purchase: Director at $CWBC Buys 1,000 Shares

ROBERT BARTLEIN, a director at $CWBC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $18,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 434,876 shares of this class of $CWBC stock.

$CWBC Insider Trading Activity

$CWBC insiders have traded $CWBC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D MCDONALD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,015 shares for an estimated $236,955 .

. MARTIN E PLOURD (PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 782 shares for an estimated $13,123 and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated $148,891 .

and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated . ROBERT BARTLEIN has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $56,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOROTHEA D SILVA sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $28,098

KIRK STOVESAND purchased 390 shares for an estimated $8,353

DAWN M CAGLE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 204 shares for an estimated $3,461 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY MICHAEL MARTIN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 169 shares for an estimated $2,835 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANNON R AVRETT (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 99 shares for an estimated $1,662 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W LOKEY purchased 60 shares for an estimated $1,292

SUZANNE MARIE CHADWICK purchased 7 shares for an estimated $169

$CWBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $CWBC stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

