Insider Purchase: Director at $CVS Buys 30,000 Shares

Michael F Mahoney, a director at $CVS, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $2,001,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 320.6%. Following this trade, they now own 39,356 shares of this class of $CVS stock.
$CVS Insider Trading Activity
$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000
$CVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,819,148 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,451,553
- DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 11,018,438 shares (+2998.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $494,617,681
- DODGE & COX added 7,075,209 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,606,132
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,475,271 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,674,915
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,690,278 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,546,579
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,423,903 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,589,005
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,362,778 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,845,104
$CVS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE J. FRENCH HILL sold up to $50,000 on 01/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 08/26.
