Insider Purchase: Director at $CVS Buys 30,000 Shares

Michael F Mahoney, a director at $CVS, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $2,001,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 320.6%. Following this trade, they now own 39,356 shares of this class of $CVS stock.

$CVS Insider Trading Activity

$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

