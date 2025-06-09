Insider Purchase: Director at $CVS Buys 1,570 Shares

GUY P SANSONE, a director at $CVS, bought 1,570 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $100,009. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.0%. Following this trade, they now own 12,007 shares of this class of $CVS stock.
$CVS Insider Trading Activity
$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY ROBBINS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $253,695,413.
- MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000
- JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487
- GUY P SANSONE purchased 1,570 shares for an estimated $100,009
$CVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 779 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 16,220,891 shares (+647.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,098,965,365
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,541,880 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,462,370
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,358,628 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,547,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,627,634 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,022,203
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,162,835 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $349,782,071
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,592,330 shares (+86.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,130,357
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,085,261 shares (+92.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,776,432
$CVS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE J. FRENCH HILL sold up to $50,000 on 01/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
$CVS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
