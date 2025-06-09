Insider Purchase: Director at $CVS Buys 1,570 Shares

GUY P SANSONE, a director at $CVS, bought 1,570 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $100,009. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.0%. Following this trade, they now own 12,007 shares of this class of $CVS stock.

$CVS Insider Trading Activity

$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY ROBBINS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $253,695,413 .

. MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000

JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487

$CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 779 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

on 04/01, 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE J. FRENCH HILL sold up to $50,000 on 01/31.

on 01/31. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$CVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

