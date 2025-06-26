Insider Purchase: Director at $CTO Buys 2,000 Shares

George R Brokaw, a director at $CTO, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $33,880. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 91,701 shares of this class of $CTO stock.

$CTO Insider Trading Activity

$CTO insiders have traded $CTO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P ALBRIGHT (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 3,800 shares for an estimated $64,808

GEORGE R BROKAW purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $33,880

DANIEL EARL SMITH (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SECRET) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $17,001

$CTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $CTO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.