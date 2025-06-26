Insider Purchase: Director at $CTO Buys 2,000 Shares

George R Brokaw, a director at $CTO, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $33,880. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 91,701 shares of this class of $CTO stock.
$CTO Insider Trading Activity
$CTO insiders have traded $CTO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P ALBRIGHT (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 3,800 shares for an estimated $64,808
- GEORGE R BROKAW purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $33,880
- DANIEL EARL SMITH (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SECRET) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $17,001
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $CTO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 927,085 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,902,011
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 514,431 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,139,435
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 389,377 shares (+145.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,518,869
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 327,505 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,324,121
- LEEWARD INVESTMENTS, LLC - MA added 308,213 shares (+356.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,951,593
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 304,536 shares (+1861.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,880,590
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 295,764 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,711,202
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CTO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.