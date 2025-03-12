Insider Purchase: Director at $CRMT Buys 75,000 Shares

Jonathan Z Buba, a director at $CRMT, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $3,284,625. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.8%. Following this trade, they now own 619,686 shares of this class of $CRMT stock.

$CRMT Insider Trading Activity

$CRMT insiders have traded $CRMT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM K PETERSON purchased 813,953 shares for an estimated $34,999,979

JONATHAN Z BUBA has made 4 purchases buying 332,558 shares for an estimated $14,383,499 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSHUA G WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 35,255 shares for an estimated $1,509,130 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANN G. BORDELON purchased 1,232 shares for an estimated $52,976

DAWN C MORRIS purchased 116 shares for an estimated $4,988

$CRMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $CRMT stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

