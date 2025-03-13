Insider Purchase: Director at $CRGY Buys 6,000 Shares

MICHAEL DUGINSKI, a director at $CRGY, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $64,260. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.6%. Following this trade, they now own 239,607 shares of this class of $CRGY stock.

$CRGY Insider Trading Activity

$CRGY insiders have traded $CRGY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844

ENERGY AGGREGATOR L.P. INDEPENDENCE sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844

MICHAEL DUGINSKI has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $317,180 and 0 sales.

$CRGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $CRGY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

