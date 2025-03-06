Insider Purchase: Director at $CRC Buys 2,000 Shares

JAMES N CHAPMAN, a director at $CRC, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $78,839. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 43,445 shares of this class of $CRC stock.

$CRC Insider Trading Activity

$CRC insiders have traded $CRC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. PRESTON (EVP, Chf Strategy Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,000 shares for an estimated $4,580,558 .

. FRANCISCO LEON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,069,676 .

. NOELLE M. REPETTI (Senior VP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,770 shares for an estimated $1,018,927 .

. OMAR HAYAT (EVP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $883,820 .

$CRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $CRC stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

