Insider Purchase: Director at $COSO Buys 5,000 Shares

JOHN G JR ALDRIDGE, a director at $COSO, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $107,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 38.1%. Following this trade, they now own 18,129 shares of this class of $COSO stock.

$COSO Insider Trading Activity

$COSO insiders have traded $COSO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G JR ALDRIDGE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COSO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $COSO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 16,681 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,471

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.