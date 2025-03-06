Insider Purchase: Director at $CORZ Buys 62,500 Shares

Jordan Levy, a director at $CORZ, bought 62,500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $500,506. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.6%. Following this trade, they now own 306,887 shares of this class of $CORZ stock.
$CORZ Insider Trading Activity
$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 458,092 shares for an estimated $7,262,549.
- TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 183,087 shares for an estimated $2,730,465.
- YADIN ROZOV sold 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,949
- TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214
- JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506
- JARROD M PATTEN has made 3 purchases buying 6,440 shares for an estimated $66,752 and 0 sales.
- ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $46,050
- DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,191,428 shares (+2937.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,039,563
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,819,406 shares (+54.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,812,654
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,424,901 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,219,859
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,413,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,010,616
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 4,261,661 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,543,299
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,141,435 shares (+372.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,187,161
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,548,396 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,854,963
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.