Insider Purchase: Director at $CORZ Buys 62,500 Shares

Jordan Levy, a director at $CORZ, bought 62,500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $500,506. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.6%. Following this trade, they now own 306,887 shares of this class of $CORZ stock.

$CORZ Insider Trading Activity

$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 458,092 shares for an estimated $7,262,549 .

. TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 183,087 shares for an estimated $2,730,465 .

. YADIN ROZOV sold 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,949

TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214

JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506

JARROD M PATTEN has made 3 purchases buying 6,440 shares for an estimated $66,752 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $46,050

DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544

$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

