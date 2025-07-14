Insider Purchase: Director at $COGT Buys 2,777,777 Shares

Funds Management LLC Fairmount, a director at $COGT, bought 2,777,777 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $24,999,993. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 44.6%. Following this trade, they now own 9,003,418 shares of this class of $COGT stock.

$COGT Insider Trading Activity

$COGT insiders have traded $COGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC FAIRMOUNT purchased 2,777,777 shares for an estimated $24,999,993

COLE PINNOW (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 43,750 shares for an estimated $332,412

$COGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $COGT stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COGT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$COGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COGT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $COGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $29.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $18.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Louise Chen from Scotiabank set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

