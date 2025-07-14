Insider Purchase: Director at $COGT Buys 2,777,777 Shares

Funds Management LLC Fairmount, a director at $COGT, bought 2,777,777 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $24,999,993. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 44.6%. Following this trade, they now own 9,003,418 shares of this class of $COGT stock.
$COGT Insider Trading Activity
$COGT insiders have traded $COGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC FAIRMOUNT purchased 2,777,777 shares for an estimated $24,999,993
- COLE PINNOW (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 43,750 shares for an estimated $332,412
$COGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $COGT stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 4,300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,757,000
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 4,046,243 shares (+82.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,236,995
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,970,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,890,196 shares (+1351.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,312,274
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 2,011,187 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,047,010
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. added 1,358,961 shares (+165.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,140,176
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,074,375 shares (+175.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,435,506
$COGT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COGT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
$COGT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COGT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $COGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $29.0 on 07/10/2025
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025
- Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 07/08/2025
- Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 07/07/2025
- Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $18.0 on 07/07/2025
- Louise Chen from Scotiabank set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025
