Insider Purchase: Director at $COFS Buys 1,000 Shares

Bradley F. McGinnis, a director at $COFS, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $32,840. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.5%. Following this trade, they now own 14,301 shares of this class of $COFS stock.
$COFS Insider Trading Activity
$COFS insiders have traded $COFS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY F. MCGINNIS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $32,840
$COFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $COFS stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 121,473 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,329,297
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 57,539 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,050,689
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 55,926 shares (+401.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,993,202
- JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,500 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,336,500
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 36,909 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,315,436
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 36,644 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,305,992
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 31,318 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,116,173
