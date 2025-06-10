Insider Purchase: Director at $COCH Buys 10,000 Shares

Mona Chetan Patel, a director at $COCH, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $14,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 133.3%. Following this trade, they now own 17,500 shares of this class of $COCH stock.

$COCH Insider Trading Activity

$COCH insiders have traded $COCH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES BRYNELSEN has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $82,402 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MONA CHETAN PATEL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,600

$COCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $COCH stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

