Insider Purchase: Director at $CNFR Buys 100,000 Shares

JOSEPH D SARAFA, a director at $CNFR, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $53,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 40.0%. Following this trade, they now own 350,000 shares of this class of $CNFR stock.

$CNFR Insider Trading Activity

$CNFR insiders have traded $CNFR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN J RONEY (Chief Executive Officer) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

JOSEPH D SARAFA purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $53,000

HAROLD J MELOCHE (CFO, Treasurer) purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $11,457

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CNFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $CNFR stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.