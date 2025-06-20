Insider Purchase: Director at $CNDT Buys 100,000 Shares

Harshavardhan V Agadi, a director at $CNDT, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $281,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $CNDT stock.
$CNDT Insider Trading Activity
$CNDT insiders have traded $CNDT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARSHAVARDHAN V AGADI purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $281,000
- CLIFFORD SKELTON (President and CEO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $101,699
- GILES ANDREW GOODBURN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 13,798 shares for an estimated $32,011
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CNDT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CNDT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,667,315 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,501,750
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,436,737 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,879,189
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,197,242 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,232,553
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC removed 991,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,005,336
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 897,686 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,423,752
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 755,953 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,041,073
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 678,220 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,831,194
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.