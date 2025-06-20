Insider Purchase: Director at $CNDT Buys 100,000 Shares

Harshavardhan V Agadi, a director at $CNDT, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $281,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $CNDT stock.

$CNDT Insider Trading Activity

$CNDT insiders have traded $CNDT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARSHAVARDHAN V AGADI purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $281,000

CLIFFORD SKELTON (President and CEO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $101,699

GILES ANDREW GOODBURN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 13,798 shares for an estimated $32,011

$CNDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CNDT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

