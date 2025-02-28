News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $CMTV Buys 2,000 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 09:15 am EST

Jeffrey Lee Moore, a director at $CMTV, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $35,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,000 shares of this class of $CMTV stock.

$CMTV Insider Trading Activity

$CMTV insiders have traded $CMTV stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY LEE MOORE has made 3 purchases buying 2,501 shares for an estimated $43,791 and 0 sales.
  • CHRISTOPHER L. CALDWELL (Pres/CEO/Dir of Company & Bank) has made 5 purchases buying 1,925 shares for an estimated $35,096 and 0 sales.
  • CAROL MARTIN purchased 625 shares for an estimated $11,093
  • DAVID LAFORCE purchased 115 shares for an estimated $2,005

