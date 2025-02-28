Insider Purchase: Director at $CMTV Buys 2,000 Shares

Jeffrey Lee Moore, a director at $CMTV, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $35,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,000 shares of this class of $CMTV stock.

$CMTV Insider Trading Activity

$CMTV insiders have traded $CMTV stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY LEE MOORE has made 3 purchases buying 2,501 shares for an estimated $43,791 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER L. CALDWELL (Pres/CEO/Dir of Company & Bank) has made 5 purchases buying 1,925 shares for an estimated $35,096 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROL MARTIN purchased 625 shares for an estimated $11,093

DAVID LAFORCE purchased 115 shares for an estimated $2,005

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.