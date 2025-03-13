Insider Purchase: Director at $CMTG Buys 5,000 Shares

Steven Leonard Richman, a director at $CMTG, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $17,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 37.0%. Following this trade, they now own 18,500 shares of this class of $CMTG stock.

$CMTG Insider Trading Activity

$CMTG insiders have traded $CMTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD MACK (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) purchased 115,000 shares for an estimated $367,218

MIKE MCGILLIS (PRESIDENT AND CFO) purchased 24,115 shares for an estimated $79,509

STEVEN LEONARD RICHMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $17,000

$CMTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CMTG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

