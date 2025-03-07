News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $CMG Buys 9,400 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

March 07, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

Mauricio Gutierrez, a director at $CMG, bought 9,400 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $498,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 42.7%. Following this trade, they now own 31,400 shares of this class of $CMG stock.

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 159,986 shares for an estimated $9,522,523.
  • LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995.
  • CHRISTOPHER W BRANDT (Chief Brand Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,248
  • JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) sold 11,319 shares for an estimated $664,426
  • MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200
  • ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 1,790 shares for an estimated $100,924

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 806 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

