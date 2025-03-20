Insider Purchase: Director at $CMCO Buys 2,819 Shares

Kathryn V Bohl, a director at $CMCO, bought 2,819 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $50,713. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 23.5%. Following this trade, they now own 14,812 shares of this class of $CMCO stock.
$CMCO Insider Trading Activity
$CMCO insiders have traded $CMCO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID J. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 42,157 shares for an estimated $1,224,723 and 0 sales.
- CHAD R ABRAHAM has made 4 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $320,900 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL DASTOOR purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $192,100
- CHRISTOPHER J STEPHENS has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $138,690 and 0 sales.
- GERARD G COLELLA purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $112,585
- APPAL CHINTAPALLI (President of EMEA & APAC) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $101,760
- KATHRYN V BOHL purchased 2,819 shares for an estimated $50,713
- JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN purchased 160 shares for an estimated $2,934
$CMCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CMCO stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 709,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,415,635
- FMR LLC removed 470,208 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,510,545
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 398,826 shares (+117.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,852,280
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 362,642 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,504,788
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 356,232 shares (+95.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,266,079
- INVESCO LTD. added 307,355 shares (+207.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,445,900
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 230,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,307,720
