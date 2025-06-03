Insider Purchase: Director at $CMCO Buys 1,000 Shares

Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn, a director at $CMCO, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $13,890. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 38.8%. Following this trade, they now own 3,576 shares of this class of $CMCO stock.

$CMCO Insider Trading Activity

$CMCO insiders have traded $CMCO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD R ABRAHAM has made 4 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $320,900 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J. WILSON (President & CEO) purchased 10,857 shares for an estimated $222,568

MICHAEL DASTOOR purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $192,100

GERARD G COLELLA purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $112,585

APPAL CHINTAPALLI (President of EMEA & APAC) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $101,760

CHRISTOPHER J STEPHENS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,350

KATHRYN V BOHL purchased 2,819 shares for an estimated $50,713

JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN has made 2 purchases buying 1,160 shares for an estimated $16,824 and 0 sales.

$CMCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CMCO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

