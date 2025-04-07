Insider Purchase: Director at $CMC Buys 2,475 Shares

John R McPherson, a director at $CMC, bought 2,475 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $100,039. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.5%. Following this trade, they now own 15,141 shares of this class of $CMC stock.
$CMC Insider Trading Activity
$CMC insiders have traded $CMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER R MATT (President and CEO) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $294,630
- JOHN R MCPHERSON purchased 2,475 shares for an estimated $100,039
$CMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $CMC stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,451,672 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,002,931
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,177,729 shares (+808.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,415,358
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 893,094 shares (+87.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,297,462
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 584,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,979,940
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 564,418 shares (+15350.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,995,132
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 520,052 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,794,579
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 495,163 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,560,084
$CMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/07/2025
- Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 10/18/2024
