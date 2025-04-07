Insider Purchase: Director at $CMC Buys 2,475 Shares

John R McPherson, a director at $CMC, bought 2,475 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $100,039. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.5%. Following this trade, they now own 15,141 shares of this class of $CMC stock.

$CMC Insider Trading Activity

$CMC insiders have traded $CMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER R MATT (President and CEO) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $294,630

JOHN R MCPHERSON purchased 2,475 shares for an estimated $100,039

$CMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $CMC stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 10/18/2024

